Police: Man dead after shootout with Lexington officers

Lexington police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.
Lexington police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police gave new details Sunday night about a deadly shooting involving several officers.

Chief Lawrence Weathers says officers were called to a home on Gay Place about an armed suicidal subject. Before officers arrived they received an additional call about shots fired at that location.

Investigators say when officers arrived a man came out of the home with a handgun and rifle. He was ordered by police to drop the weapons. Officers say that’s when the man opened fire. Chief Weathers says the officers returned gunfire, hitting the man.

The 43-year-old man later died from his injuries.

Chief Weathers says five officers returned fire at the man. None of the officers were hurt.

According to department policy, the officers had their body-worn cameras activated during the shooting. The investigation has now been turned over to the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and the department’s Public Integrity Unit.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police have not released the name of the man.

This story is developing and will be updated.

