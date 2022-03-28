Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/28

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunny and cold now with clouds increasing this afternoon and tonight. Those clouds could overcome some of the dry air to produce some very light snow/sleet at the onset overnight into Tuesday, but most should just see sprinkles or very spotty rain showers at best. The warm air will push into W KY by Tuesday Evening.

That warmer air will keep going into the night, raising temperatures into the 60s by sunrise Wednesday.

Stage is set for a warm and very windy Wednesday with gusts of 45-55 mph and highs near 80.

A line of t-storms is likely to move in by the evening and overnight hours. Will they be severe? They likely would HAVE been severe to our west but whether or not they maintain that status is unclear just yet.

We’ll watch it!!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash on March 25 in Harrison County was wanted...
Double murder suspect shot, killed himself after Harrison Co. police chase
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

House Bill 9 would create a permanent funding mechanism for charter schools, give small school...
Ky. Senate gives final passage to statewide charter school bill
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 29, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 29, 2022
JCPS said it would do the opposite by giving families a choice to go to school where they live...
Some worry new JCPS School Choice plan would resegregate district
House Bill 9 now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
Ky. Senate gives final passage to statewide charter school bill
JCPS said it would do the opposite by giving families a choice to go to school where they live...
Some worry new JCPS School Choice plan would resegregate district