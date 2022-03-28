StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/28

Sunny and cold now with clouds increasing this afternoon and tonight. Those clouds could overcome some of the dry air to produce some very light snow/sleet at the onset overnight into Tuesday, but most should just see sprinkles or very spotty rain showers at best. The warm air will push into W KY by Tuesday Evening.

That warmer air will keep going into the night, raising temperatures into the 60s by sunrise Wednesday.

Stage is set for a warm and very windy Wednesday with gusts of 45-55 mph and highs near 80.

A line of t-storms is likely to move in by the evening and overnight hours. Will they be severe? They likely would HAVE been severe to our west but whether or not they maintain that status is unclear just yet.

We’ll watch it!!

