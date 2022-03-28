Contact Troubleshooters
Teens caught after vandalizing Indiana Statehouse

Police say three girls and one boy between the ages of 13 and 14 got into the House Chamber and damaged the voting board.(WTHR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Three teenagers were caught after police say they vandalized the Statehouse on Sunday afternoon.

Capitol Police say they were notified around 4 p.m. on Sunday of kids inside the closed Statehouse. They say three girls and one boy between the ages of 13 and 14 got into the House Chamber and damaged the voting board. They also threw a bench from the top level of the chamber and vandalized an office.

Police say they tracked down the teens on the canal and released them to their parents. Officers say they are working to learn how the kids got inside the locked building.

Any findings from the investigation will be forwarded to a prosecutor for possible charges, police say.

