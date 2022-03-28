Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Toddler found dead in Florida septic tank, police say

Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.
Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A 22-month-old child was found dead in a septic tank in what initially appears to be a tragic accident, police in Florida said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Jose Lara went missing around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. An Amber Alert was not issued because they are only issued in cases of abduction, and police said there was no evidence to suggest any criminal activity.

Officials searched for about 24 hours before discovering Jose’s body in a septic tank on his family’s property early Monday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Please pray for the family and the first responders who worked diligently to find him.”

Police did not provide further details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Putnam County is located about halfway between Jacksonville and Orlando.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMDC inmate dies in custody; fifth inmate death of the year
Joseph Payton
Authorities searching for escaped Kentucky inmate
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Grand jury indicts suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate

Latest News

At one point, a 29-year-old man jumped in the river and grabbed the scared dog in a bear hug....
VIDEO: Dog rescued after nearly 2 hours in Los Angeles River
After a woman and her dog were spotted in the river, firefighters got the woman out safely, but...
VIDEO: Dog battles currents in rain-swollen Los Angeles River (no audio)
Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom...
Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
WAVE News - Monday night, March 28, 2022
WAVE News - Monday night, March 28, 2022