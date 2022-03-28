Contact Troubleshooters
Woman killed in Seymour crash

A 63-year-old Brownstown woman died in a west Seymour crash on March 28.
A 63-year-old Brownstown woman died in a west Seymour crash on March 28.(MGN)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - The cause of a crash that killed a 63-year-old Brownstown woman on Seymour’s far west side on Monday is under investigation.

Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police Department said police were dispatched just after 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a crash on West Tipton Street.

Upon arrival, Foster said officers found a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Vicky J. Pittman had left the road and rolled over at least once. Foster said Pittman was thrown from the car and died.

No other cars were involved.

Several agencies took part in the initial crash investigation, including Indiana State Police, the Seymour Police Department, Jackson County Emergency Medical Services and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

