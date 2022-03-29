Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing

A 4-year-old boy died March 29, 2022 after a kayak overturned on Lake Lansing.
A 4-year-old boy died March 29, 2022 after a kayak overturned on Lake Lansing.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday after an incident at Lake Lansing.

Background: Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital

According to authorities, the boy was with a 33-year-old woman when their kayak overturned.

Officials with the Meridian Township Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene at about 9 a.m. Authorities said the boy was unresponsive and not breathing. He was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to Sparrow Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police confirmed the boy and the woman were both residents of Haslett.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

Related: Michigan DNR reminds people to be safe on the water following tragedy

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph with severe threat this evening
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Christopher Williams was taken to the Harrison County Jail without further incident.
Indiana man arrested after speeding, resisting arrest while intoxicated

Latest News

Scott Shickert poses for a picture with his son Cameron several years ago.
Shooting victim’s father still searching for answers in son’s death
A traffic stop in Jackson County, Ind. led to the arrest of a California man with a large...
Indiana police arrest California man with 70 pounds of marijuana in Jackson Co.
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Pro-choice protesters kicked out of gallery as abortion bill passes Ky. Senate
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph with severe threat this evening
Shelton Fabre was installed as the Louisville archbishop on March 30.
Louisvillians welcome first Black archbishop Shelton Fabre