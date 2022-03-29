4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday after an incident at Lake Lansing.

According to authorities, the boy was with a 33-year-old woman when their kayak overturned.

Officials with the Meridian Township Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene at about 9 a.m. Authorities said the boy was unresponsive and not breathing. He was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to Sparrow Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police confirmed the boy and the woman were both residents of Haslett.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

