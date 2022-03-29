Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Biden to sign bill making lynching a federal hate crime

President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill on Tuesday that would make lynching a federal hate crime.

Congress approved the legislation earlier this month with overwhelming bipartisan support. It’s called the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act of 2022.

Till was lynched by a group of white men in 1955 in Mississippi when he was just 14. The men said the boy had whistled at a white woman.

An exhibit in the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta shows Emmett Till and his mother.
An exhibit in the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta shows Emmett Till and his mother.(Source: CNN)

Till’s slaying sparked national and was a catalyst for the emerging civil rights movement.

Advocates have been trying to pass federal anti-lynching legislation for more than a century.

The president and Vice President Kamala Harris are both set to speak about the new law Tuesday afternoon from the White House Rose Garden.

The new law, to be signed by Biden in a Rose Garden ceremony, makes it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime leads to death or serious bodily injury, according to the bill’s champion, Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill. The law lays out a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and fines.

The House approved the bill 422-3 on March 7, with eight members not voting, after it cleared the Senate by unanimous consent. Rush also had introduced a bill in January 2019 that the House passed 410-4 before that measure stalled in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.

Most Read

LMDC inmate dies in custody; fifth inmate death of the year
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Joseph Payton
Authorities searching for escaped Kentucky inmate
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
One woman has died after a crash on I-65 near Seymour, Indiana on Sunday night, according to...
Indiana woman killed in Jackson Co. crash on I-65

Latest News

About 35 stolen luxury cars were recovered by California authorities.
California authorities recover 35 stolen luxury vehicles
Jeramie Durbin is accused of attacking his mother with a knife in Crawford County, Ind.
Southern Indiana man accused of trying to slice mom’s throat
President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
Biden is skeptical Russia is scaling back operations in Kyiv
Russia and Ukraine expressed progress after talks on Tuesday.
Russia to reduce Kyiv assault amid talks