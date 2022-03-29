Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Cards beat Michigan 62-50 to advance to Final Four

Hailey Van Lith comes to the rescue for the Cards in the ACC Tournament
Hailey Van Lith comes to the rescue for the Cards in the ACC Tournament(UofL Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points and Emily Engstler pulled down 16 rebounds as #1 seed Louisville used a late 10-0 run to beat #3 seed Michigan 62-50 in the final of the Wichita Region.

The Cards are headed to the Final Four for the fourth time in school history.

“It’s fantastic,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “I got a group of kids that have fought all year long, and I love every single one of them. I’m tough on them, but it’s because I care about them and love them because we want to get to this situation. We had every opportunity to fold, but we didn’t.”

Michigan closed to within 52-50 on a Naz Hillmon free throw with 5:40 left, and the Wolverines did not score again.

Engstler found a cutting Olivia Cochran for a lay in with 2:50 remaining to make it 54-50. Then Cochran drove down the lane for two more with 1:57 left.

Van Lith’s 22 points marked the fourth straight NCAA game that she has scored at least 20 points.

“We might be happy for the one night, but we got work to do and this team is capable of so much and we’re not gonna sell ourselves short, so we got work to do,” Van Lith said.

UofL guard Chelsie Hall scored 13 of her season-high equaling 15 points in the first half.

The Cards (29-4) will face South Carolina (33-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Minneapolis, Minnesota. UConn (29-5) will face defending National Champion Stanford (32-3) in the second game around 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMDC inmate dies in custody; fifth inmate death of the year
Joseph Payton
Authorities searching for escaped Kentucky inmate
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Grand jury indicts suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate

Latest News

UofL is one win away from a trip to Minneapolis.
UofL Women's Basketball Elite 8 Game Preview 3/28
Providence wins 2A State Championship
Providence beats Central Noble 62-49 to win 2A State Championship
From left to right, Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Nika Muhl and Azzi Fudd...
Hoosiers fall to UConn 75-58 in Sweet 16
Wichita's INTRUST Bank Arena prepares to host regional rounds of NCAA Women's Basketball...
Cards advance to Elite Eight with 76-64 win over Tennessee