Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

CDC: Increase in pediatric flu cases reported

Dr. Heather Felton, a pediatrician with Norton Children’s Medical Group, said the wave of flu cases started as soon as the omicron surge ended.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The nationwide surge in pediatric flu cases is also affecting Kentucky, according to doctors.

Dr. Heather Felton, a pediatrician with Norton Children’s Medical Group, said the wave of flu cases started as soon as the omicron surge ended.

In January, Norton Children’s Hospital reported 233 total flu cases among children and 220 cases in February. In March, the number more than tripled with 732 cases, and four children were admitted to the hospital.

Felton said the current surge is happening much later in flu season than usual. Flu season typically runs through May and peaks in December through February.

“We don’t know 100 percent the reason why we’re seeing the increase in cases right now,” Felton explained. “But that is kind of the working theory that we don’t have everybody wearing masks anymore and not having masking in schools and most places.”

The latest numbers from the CDC show flu cases are rising in most places across the U.S., but are still lower than pre-pandemic seasons.

Felton repeated the same advice we’ve heard since 2020: wash your hands and stay home if you feel sick. She also said it’s not too late for a flu shot.

“One of the biggest reasons to do that is to prevent severe infection to prevent hospitalization,” she said. “Every year we do have children that are admitted to the children’s hospital for influenza and the flu vaccine can help protect against that.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash on March 25 in Harrison County was wanted...
Double murder suspect shot, killed himself after Harrison Co. police chase
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

House Bill 9 would create a permanent funding mechanism for charter schools, give small school...
Ky. Senate gives final passage to statewide charter school bill
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 29, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 29, 2022
JCPS said it would do the opposite by giving families a choice to go to school where they live...
Some worry new JCPS School Choice plan would resegregate district
House Bill 9 now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
Ky. Senate gives final passage to statewide charter school bill
JCPS said it would do the opposite by giving families a choice to go to school where they live...
Some worry new JCPS School Choice plan would resegregate district