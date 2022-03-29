Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Central Ky. couple heads to Polish border to help Ukrainians

A Georgetown couple is helping Ukrainian refugees cross the border to safety.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgetown couple is helping Ukrainian refugees cross the border to safety.

Attorney Robert Cornett and his wife Linda, a retired teacher, said they wanted to help people in Ukraine but felt like giving money wasn’t enough. So, they packed up and headed to Poland.

“When Robert saw it on television how they needed help at the Polish border, he said, ‘Let’s go do it. Instead of giving money, let’s go and volunteer.’ Everyone thought we were crazy,” Linda said.

Robert and Linda never once feared for their safety.

“I said, ‘look guys, Poland is not a third world country.’”

And just like that, they were on their way to Krakow, Poland—a city that has now become an essential center for Ukrainian refugees.

“They were wanting not just to give them a ride away from the border in their two minivans. They were going to put them up in their home in Copenhagen. I thought if they could do that, we could do that. Obviously we couldn’t drive them to Georgetown, but we could help what we could,” Robert said.

The couple from Georgetown, Kentucky were now loading supplies and taking them to the border for refugees. Then Linda even crossed into Ukraine, helping moms and babies in a tent there, while Robert loaded refugees in the large passenger van they rented and drove them to safety.

“It may be a pivotal moment in history. I’m 68 years old and I don’t remember there was a time when someone was collectively viewed as such a bad person across the globe as Putin is now. It feels good to have everybody stand up and be counted and I think that’s what’s happening now,” Robert said.

They hope their story will inspire others to take that stand with them.

The Cornetts said people from all over the world are stationed at the Polish border to help, and many more are in Ukraine making sure people have food, supplies and a place to go once they cross the border.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph with severe threat this evening
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Christopher Williams was taken to the Harrison County Jail without further incident.
Indiana man arrested after speeding, resisting arrest while intoxicated

Latest News

Scott Shickert poses for a picture with his son Cameron several years ago.
Shooting victim’s father still searching for answers in son’s death
A traffic stop in Jackson County, Ind. led to the arrest of a California man with a large...
Indiana police arrest California man with 70 pounds of marijuana in Jackson Co.
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Pro-choice protesters kicked out of gallery as abortion bill passes Ky. Senate
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph with severe threat this evening
Shelton Fabre was installed as the Louisville archbishop on March 30.
Louisvillians welcome first Black archbishop Shelton Fabre