Double murder suspect shot, killed himself after Harrison Co. police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who Indiana State Police troopers chased after a double homicide in Evansville shot and killed himself after crashing the car he was driving during the chase, according to the Harrison County coroner.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on State Road 135 at the Quarry Road intersection on March 25. An ISP trooper had spotted Samuel Aaron Robb, 30, driving a car that matched the description of one suspected of being involved in a double murder in Evansville. While leading police on a chase, Robb left the road, went airborne, and struck a pole.

According to Harrison County Coroner Jeremy McKim, Robb’s cause of death was listed as “a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the manner of death as suicide.”

“A firearm and other evidence was recovered from the scene during the initial crash investigation,” Huls said in a statement. “Initial indications at the scene alluded to a self-inflicted gunshot, however, an autopsy was conducted to positively confirm the cause of death.”

When Robb crashed, he was the only person in the car. No one else is said to have been hurt during the incident.

