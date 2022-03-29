Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Prepare for strong winds Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your latest forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ALERT DAYS: WEDNESDAY (3/30/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rising temperatures overnight
  • WEDNESDAY: 40 to 50 MPH gusts, evening storms could be severe
  • Scattered showers Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies overnight with temperatures rising toward sunrise. Winds will pick up during the morning hours. A wind advisory is in place from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Gusts 40 to 50 MPH possible.

Temperatures will soar nearing 80 degrees for an afternoon high, nearing record territory! Thunderstorms arrive along the cold front during the evening hours Wednesday.

The main threats with these storms will continue to be the wind potential and isolated tornado threat.

By Thursday, we’re left with abundant cloud cover and both a morning and evening chance of scattered showers. Cooler air and cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the 50s on Thursday.

Expect a drier day Friday with partly sunny skies and highs staying in the mid 50s. The weekend brings a slight shower chance with temperatures back near 60.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

