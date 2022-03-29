Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Indiana man arrested after speeding, resisting arrest while intoxicated

Christopher Williams was taken to the Harrison County Jail without further incident.
Christopher Williams was taken to the Harrison County Jail without further incident.(Indiana State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - A Harrison County man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday after an Indiana trooper stopped him for speeding.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. when a trooper spotted a truck driving northbound going 75 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

The trooper turned on his lights and siren in attempt to catch up to the driver, who began speeding up to 90 mph, turning west onto Hancock Chapel Road.

The driver continued to speed, turning into a private drive on Crawford Road. The driver, 30-year-old Christopher Williams, of Palmyra was ordered by troopers to get out of his truck.

Troopers could smell alcohol on Williams and began checking for intoxication. Williams’ blood alcohol content was detected at .08 percent, which is right past the legal limit in Indiana.

He was arrested on multiple charges including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and others.

Williams was taken to Harrison County Jail and has since been released.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph with severe threat this evening
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown

Latest News

Scott Shickert poses for a picture with his son Cameron several years ago.
Shooting victim’s father still searching for answers in son’s death
A traffic stop in Jackson County, Ind. led to the arrest of a California man with a large...
Indiana police arrest California man with 70 pounds of marijuana in Jackson Co.
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Pro-choice protesters kicked out of gallery as abortion bill passes Ky. Senate
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph with severe threat this evening
Shelton Fabre was installed as the Louisville archbishop on March 30.
Louisvillians welcome first Black archbishop Shelton Fabre