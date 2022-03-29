Indiana man arrested after speeding, resisting arrest while intoxicated

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - A Harrison County man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday after an Indiana trooper stopped him for speeding.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. when a trooper spotted a truck driving northbound going 75 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

The trooper turned on his lights and siren in attempt to catch up to the driver, who began speeding up to 90 mph, turning west onto Hancock Chapel Road.

The driver continued to speed, turning into a private drive on Crawford Road. The driver, 30-year-old Christopher Williams, of Palmyra was ordered by troopers to get out of his truck.

Troopers could smell alcohol on Williams and began checking for intoxication. Williams’ blood alcohol content was detected at .08 percent, which is right past the legal limit in Indiana.

He was arrested on multiple charges including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and others.

Williams was taken to Harrison County Jail and has since been released.

