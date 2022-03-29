‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Germantown man came inches from death Saturday afternoon after his car was hit several times with bullets.

Craig MacInnes told WAVE News he was driving home through Smoketown on Saturday when he decided to take a different route.

“I just never gave a second thought to the fact that I was really a fish out of water in a place that I’m normally not at,” MacInnes said.

As he passed Meyzeek Middle School at the corner of Lampton and Jackson Streets, MacInnes said bullets rang out and littered his car with holes.

The bullets shattered his passenger side window, sending shrapnel up into his face, but he was not hit by the gunfire.

“[It was] like a string of firecrackers going off,” MacInnes said. “And It startled me, but I really didn’t think it was dangerous to me. And then it stopped, and as I turned onto Lampton, it started again. And then my window shattered from a bullet strike. Then I realized I was in the middle of bullets.”

“I was just shocked and stunned,” he added. “Once I saw the window was shattered, that was one thing, but then I saw a bullet hole that was obviously a bullet hole and then I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m in danger.’”

MacInnes hit the gas, and eventually pulled over on Breckinridge Street. He called police, and 4th Division officers were on scene in minutes, thanks to a Shotspotter alert from Roselane Court.

Officers cleaned the cuts on his face and removed the bullets from his car, before giving him a police escort back to his home.

Monday night, 48 hours later, MacInnes is still scratched up and replaying the moment in his mind.

He hasn’t driven his car since. But he’s thankful to be alive and able to tell his story.

“It’s a miracle,” MacInnes said. “I’m very grateful that somehow I cheated death yet again.”

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff told WAVE News the department is still looking for suspects. Ruoff said 4th Division detectives are actively investigating the case.

