Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

KSP update investigation of robbery suspect shot by police near Churchill Downs

KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team was called to the incident near the 1400 block of Clara...
KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team was called to the incident near the 1400 block of Clara Avenue on March 17.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New details were provided by Kentucky State Police on a shooting where a robbery suspect was shot by an Louisville Metro Police officer near Churchill Downs.

KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team was called to the incident near the 1400 block of Clara Avenue on March 17.

LMPD officers were called to a robbery complaint on the 1400 block of Paul Avenue after suspect Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, had allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl while walking her baby sister in a stroller, hit her in the head and stole her phone.

(Story continues below photo)

Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report.(LMDC)

Police tracked the stolen phone to an alley near the 1400 block of Clara Avenue, where LMPD 4th Division Officer Jeffrey Emerich saw the suspect attempting to enter a locked utility shed.

The suspect’s description was matched to a description provided by MetroSafe dispatchers.

Smith fled from the officer on foot, and after a chase, KSP said Smith pointed a firearm at Emerich.

(Story continues below photo)

LMPD Officer Jeffrey Emerich
LMPD Officer Jeffrey Emerich(LMPD)

Emerich then fired his gun which hit the suspect and ended the incident, according to the release. Smith was given medical treatment while emergency services arrived, and was then sent to University Hospital.

No other officers or community members were injured in the incident, KSP confirmed.

Smith was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing and evading police and attempted murder of a police officer.

KSP said Emerich is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash on March 25 in Harrison County was wanted...
Double murder suspect shot, killed himself after Harrison Co. police chase
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

JCPS said it would do the opposite by giving families a choice to go to school where they live...
Some worry new JCPS School Choice plan would resegregate district
JCPS said it would do the opposite by giving families a choice to go to school where they live...
Some worry new JCPS School Choice plan would resegregate district
Clark County man arrested for possession of child pornography.
Clark County man arrested, charged for possession of child pornography
A death investigation into Kayfield Academy II on Nelson Miller Parkway began in December after...
Lawsuit filed against Louisville child care center alleging responsibility in toddler’s death