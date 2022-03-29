KSP update investigation of robbery suspect shot by police near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New details were provided by Kentucky State Police on a shooting where a robbery suspect was shot by an Louisville Metro Police officer near Churchill Downs.

KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team was called to the incident near the 1400 block of Clara Avenue on March 17.

LMPD officers were called to a robbery complaint on the 1400 block of Paul Avenue after suspect Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, had allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl while walking her baby sister in a stroller, hit her in the head and stole her phone.

(Story continues below photo)

Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report. (LMDC)

Police tracked the stolen phone to an alley near the 1400 block of Clara Avenue, where LMPD 4th Division Officer Jeffrey Emerich saw the suspect attempting to enter a locked utility shed.

The suspect’s description was matched to a description provided by MetroSafe dispatchers.

Smith fled from the officer on foot, and after a chase, KSP said Smith pointed a firearm at Emerich.

(Story continues below photo)

LMPD Officer Jeffrey Emerich (LMPD)

Emerich then fired his gun which hit the suspect and ended the incident, according to the release. Smith was given medical treatment while emergency services arrived, and was then sent to University Hospital.

No other officers or community members were injured in the incident, KSP confirmed.

Smith was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing and evading police and attempted murder of a police officer.

KSP said Emerich is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.