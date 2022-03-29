Lawsuit filed against Louisville child care center alleging responsibility in toddler’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a 13-month-old child who went unresponsive at a Louisville child care center and later died at the hospital has filed a lawsuit, stating the child care center was responsible for their daughter’s death.

A death investigation into Kayfield Academy II on Nelson Miller Parkway began in December after a 13-month-old girl suffered a medical emergency at the child care facility.

Kayfield Academy II had temporarily closed due to the investigation.

On Monday, a lawsuit was filed by the family of the 13-month-old girl against the child care, alleging the facility negligently caused the toddler to be deprived of oxygen and is responsible for the child’s death.

The lawsuit claims Kayfield had a history of violating state-mandated child to staff ratio and failed to meet the standard of care for the toddler.

The day of the incident, Kayfield is said to have one supervisor watching the group of children inside a room in the facility.

According to the lawsuit, the supervisor is said to have not provided the necessary attention to the toddler as her airway was obstructed for around 20 minutes.

The parents said Kayfield claimed that while other video footage was recorded, the incident was not recorded or preserved by the security system.

The toddler was sent to the hospital and remained on life support for three weeks before she died on January 7.

Attorneys for the family are seeking damages for medical expenses, funeral expenses as well as punitive damages.

An attorney representing Kayfield Academy II previously said no one from the school was able to comment on the death investigation, providing the following statement:

“Kayfield Academy and its child care facilities have served Louisville and its surrounding communities for the last twenty-five years. It is committed to delivering excellent child care services. Kayfield Academy cannot comment on any specific investigation or student for privacy and confidentiality reasons. Kayfield Academy cooperates fully with any and all regulatory and law enforcement agencies.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.