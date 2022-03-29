LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood on Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

When police arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. He was sent to University Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD said there are no suspects in custody. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

