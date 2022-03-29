Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3600 block of...
Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood on Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

When police arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. He was sent to University Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD said there are no suspects in custody. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMDC inmate dies in custody; fifth inmate death of the year
Joseph Payton
Authorities searching for escaped Kentucky inmate
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Grand jury indicts suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate

Latest News

A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Craig MacInnes told WAVE News he was driving home from Smoketown to Germantown Saturday evening...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
The corrections facility said it is increasing security measures to fight “illicit drugs that...
LMDC increasing security measures following inmate death
VIDEO: Funeral for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman
Fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman honored on 5th anniversary