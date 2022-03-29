LMPD will now delay public’s access to radio transmissions by 15 minutes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has added a 15 minute delay before their transmissions are heard by the public or media outlets.

LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said the changes in their radio system is all about public safety.

”Our old radio system was antiquated,” Humphrey said. “We were out of equipment. We needed to upgrade.”

Humphrey said it’s a way to keep crucial information from getting in the wrong hands just a little bit longer and it also allows police to keep people safe.

He said people will still get all the information eventually on the online app, Broadcastify.

“The information will be unedited and it will still come out in the same way as it did before,” said Humphrey. “It’ll all just be via the app.”

Broadcastify is a paid app. You can find versions of it on the app store or on a web browser.

Traditional police scanners will no longer pick up LMPD frequencies. Those channels have been further encrypted. LMPD said other police departments in the state use a similar system. Not all of those are on a delay.

In recent years, LMPD has made a push to be more transparent. Dep. Chief Humphrey was asked about the transparency of this new endeavor.

“This is about making sure we can get resources there to protect a scene, to protect people and make sure that scene is contained,” said Humphrey. “So, this isn’t about keeping information out as much as it is about making sure a scene is contained and safe for those who do come out.”

While LMPD radio traffic will only be available by using the app, you can still listen to channels from other agencies in Jefferson County, like fire, EMS and police departments such as Shively and Saint Matthews.

