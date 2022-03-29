Man shot by KSP trooper after allegedly pointing gun at officers

MILTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A trooper shot a trespassing suspect in Trimble County after the suspect allegedly pointed a pistol at officers, according to Kentucky State Police.

On March 22 around 8:45 p.m., a person in Madison, Ind. called KSP Post 5 because they believed that someone was trespassing on their property on Moffett Road in Trimble County, KSP Capt. Paul Blanton said. The person added that they had a family member on their way to the property to check it out.

When KSP troopers and Trimble County Sheriff’s Office deputies showed up to the property, they found a man pointing a firearm at them, according to Blanton. A trooper shot the man after repeatedly telling him to drop the weapon. He was treated by officers until Trimble County EMS arrived and he was flown to the University Hospital in Louisville for treatment.

Nobody else was hurt in the shooting.

The identity of the man has not been revealed.

The investigation is being led by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team.

