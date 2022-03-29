Contact Troubleshooters
Man with knife shot, killed by LMPD officer on Barret Avenue identified


The man carrying a knife on Barret Avenue that was shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer on March 18 was identified on Monday as Riley Stephens of Bowling Green.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man carrying a knife on Barret Avenue that was shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer on March 18 was identified on Monday as Riley Stephens of Bowling Green.

Stephens had been found acting suspiciously and armed with a knife at Altenheim Senior Health Care Community around 8 a.m., according to Kentucky State Police Capt. Paul Blanton. Officers allegedly found Stephens in a nearby parking lot and told him to drop the weapon before trying and failing to subdue him using “less-lethal methods.”

Two videos from different angles show off what happened this morning in the Highlands that led to the officer-involved shooting of a man.

Officer Malcolm Miller shot Stephens as he began approaching the officers and refused to drop the knife, Blanton said. Stephens died before paramedics could take him to the hospital.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

KSP is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

