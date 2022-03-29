Olympian, JCPS graduate releases children’s book

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graduate of Eastern High School And the University of Kentucky, Simidele “Simi” Adeagbo went to Carmicheal’s bookstore on Sunday to officially launch her new book, “Sleigh, Sleigh, Sleigh All Day.”

During her time at UK, Adeagbo became interested in the winter sport of skeleton. In 2018, Adeagbo competed in the Winter Olympics, making history as the first Nigerian Winter Olympian, as well as the first South African and Black woman to compete in skeleton.

With her new picture book, Adeagbo hopes to inspire young people to overcome obstacles and discover their true strength just like she has.

“As long as kids know their dreams are possible, that they can reach for whatever it is they want to do,” she said. “And as long as they persevere and keep going and push past the difficult parts, I think that’s what anybody, any child needs to know.”

Adeagbo’s book is now available anywhere books are sold.

