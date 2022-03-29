Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana man accused of trying to slice mom’s throat

Jeramie Durbin is accused of attacking his mother with a knife in Crawford County, Ind.
Jeramie Durbin is accused of attacking his mother with a knife in Crawford County, Ind.(Crawford County Jail)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man from Milltown is facing charges after allegedly attacking his mother with a knife and destroying her phone.

It happened on March 19, according to a release from the Crawford County Indiana Sheriff’s Department. A deputy responded to a driver who said he picked up a woman on North Ridge Road who was bleeding from stab wounds, a probable cause affidavit states. The woman told the deputy that her son had cut her at her home on North Ridge Road.

After handing the woman over to EMS, deputies went to her home, saw a man inside and ordered him to come out. A deputy then approached the doorway with his gun drawn when the man reappeared with a knife, which the deputy demanded he drop. After making the sign of the cross and throwing the knife in the yard, the deputy restrained and arrested him.

The man, who was identified as the victim’s son, Jeramie Durbin, was brought to the hospital to be evaluated before he was brought to the Crawford County Jail. Durbin was charged with criminal confinement, attempted murder, possession of marijuana, strangulation, domestic battery, aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and interfering with reporting crime.

Durbin’s mother told investigators after his arrest that he attacked her and gashed her hands and neck with a knife while trying to slice her throat, according to the release. She also said Durbin broke her phone and threw it into the yard when she tried to use it. She claimed she was able to escape by running out of the house, climbing a fence, and flagging down a passing car.

“It is sad when such unfortunate incidents like this occur, but I want the people of Crawford County to know that the safety of this community is my number one priority, and our department will continue to work hard toward that end,” Crawford County Sheriff Jeff Howell said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

