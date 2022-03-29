StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/29

Quiet today with just a few spotty rain showers. It will remain on the cool side.

Temperatures will start to go up just before you wake-up in the morning. Some could be 60 degrees or higher at that time!

That sets the stage for a windy day with gusts of 40-50 mph common and up to 55 mph possible. This with a sunny/hazy sky overhead. Temperatures will respond and push to 80 degrees with Louisville’s record at 83. Elevated fire danger does exist in this setup as well.

After 6pm, a line of t-storms will be approaching. It may take until 12am to get the line through any one point but expect a period of thunderstorms during this time. The line could contain bowing segments that can push down wind gusts over 60 mph at times. And some of kinks in the line could develop brief/weak tornadoes. So be alert for any warnings that may get issued. Louisville looks to experience the line at roughly 10p as it stands now. We’ll keep you update on that.

After it clears the area, cooler air with spotty showers will follow.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.