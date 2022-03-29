Traveling for spring break? Pack your patience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those traveling to the airport during spring break should bring plenty of patience.

Spring Break at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is expected to be the busiest ever, and travelers are advised to arrive early to ensure they get through the airline counter and security.

According to airport officials, from Thursday, March 31 to Monday, April 4, nearly 35,000 departing seats are scheduled for this five-day period. Florida is the most popular state to visit right now.

Those who are able should check in online from home and be prepared that parking will be difficult because some lots may be full and occasionally closed.

Know the airline’s size and weight restrictions for checked or carry-on baggage and remember the 3-1-1 rule when carrying liquids in carry-on bags: each liquid must be in a 3.4 ounce container or less, all containers must be placed inside one clear quart-sized plastic bag, and each passenger is only allowed one plastic bag.

