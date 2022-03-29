Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Traveling for spring break? Pack your patience

Those who are able should check in online from home and be prepared that parking will be difficult because some lots may be full and occasionally closed.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those traveling to the airport during spring break should bring plenty of patience.

Spring Break at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is expected to be the busiest ever, and travelers are advised to arrive early to ensure they get through the airline counter and security.

According to airport officials, from Thursday, March 31 to Monday, April 4, nearly 35,000 departing seats are scheduled for this five-day period. Florida is the most popular state to visit right now.

Those who are able should check in online from home and be prepared that parking will be difficult because some lots may be full and occasionally closed.

Know the airline’s size and weight restrictions for checked or carry-on baggage and remember the 3-1-1 rule when carrying liquids in carry-on bags: each liquid must be in a 3.4 ounce container or less, all containers must be placed inside one clear quart-sized plastic bag, and each passenger is only allowed one plastic bag.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash on March 25 in Harrison County was wanted...
Double murder suspect shot, killed himself after Harrison Co. police chase
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

House Bill 9 would create a permanent funding mechanism for charter schools, give small school...
Ky. Senate gives final passage to statewide charter school bill
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 29, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 29, 2022
JCPS said it would do the opposite by giving families a choice to go to school where they live...
Some worry new JCPS School Choice plan would resegregate district
House Bill 9 now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
Ky. Senate gives final passage to statewide charter school bill
JCPS said it would do the opposite by giving families a choice to go to school where they live...
Some worry new JCPS School Choice plan would resegregate district