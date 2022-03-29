Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: Missing Bullitt County woman safely located

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old Bullitt County woman who was reported missing on Tuesday evening has been safely located, officials confirm.

A Golden Alert was issued on Tuesday for Brittney Kustes, who went missing within the past 24 hours, officials stated.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening, officials thanked the public for their assistance in safely locating Kustes.

