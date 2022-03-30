ALERT DAY: Windy today with a few strong thunderstorms tonight

ALERT DAYS: THIS AFTERNOON & TONIGHT (3/30/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND ADVISORY : All of WAVE Country starting at 10 AM and expiring at midnight; gusts of 45-55 mph are reachable

RECORD WARMTH ? The current record is 83° set 10 years ago today

SEVERE THREAT : For this evening, a line of thunderstorms with even higher wind gusts possible + a brief tornado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Wind Advisory is in place until midnight across the region as the wind gusts between 45 to 55 mph. The strong southerly wind will push highs to near 80°. Most of the day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

It will still be windy before showers and thunderstorms barrel into the region after 7 p.m. Storms exit the region around midnight. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.

An area of low pressure passes by on Thursday, keeping clouds overhead and bringing scattered showers back into the forecast. Our warmest temperatures look to be early in the morning; temperatures look to hover in the 40s during the afternoon.

Clouds gradually clear Thursday night into Friday morning, with lows in the 30s.

