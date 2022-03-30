ALERT DAY: Strong winds gradually ease

ALERT DAY: 3/30/22 until midnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind Gusts: 45 to 55 MPH

Severe chances continue to fade

Cooler with scattered showers Thursday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The severe weather threat is diminishing. Gusty winds will continue into the overnight with gusts 45 to 55 miles per hour possible. Temperatures will eventually drop back into the 50s.

Scattered showers are possible in the morning and evening on Thursday, with the entire day looking cloudy and cool with wind gusts up to 35 MPH at times. Expect highs mainly in the 40s with a few 50s in warmer spots.

Scattered showers will continue to be possible late Thursday evening, but they’ll diminish overnight as temperatures drop back down into the 30s.

Friday is a much nicer day as the winds relax somewhat. We’ll see a partly sunny afternoon with highs in the 50s to wrap up the workweek.

