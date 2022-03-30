Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Strong winds gradually ease

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your ALERT DAY forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAY: 3/30/22 until midnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind Gusts: 45 to 55 MPH
  • Severe chances continue to fade
  • Cooler with scattered showers Thursday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The severe weather threat is diminishing. Gusty winds will continue into the overnight with gusts 45 to 55 miles per hour possible. Temperatures will eventually drop back into the 50s.

Scattered showers are possible in the morning and evening on Thursday, with the entire day looking cloudy and cool with wind gusts up to 35 MPH at times. Expect highs mainly in the 40s with a few 50s in warmer spots.

Scattered showers will continue to be possible late Thursday evening, but they’ll diminish overnight as temperatures drop back down into the 30s.

Friday is a much nicer day as the winds relax somewhat. We’ll see a partly sunny afternoon with highs in the 50s to wrap up the workweek.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your ALERT DAY forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday night, March 30, 2022

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30
A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt...
Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your ALERT DAY forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday night, March 30, 2022
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/29
Five tornadoes touched down near Louisville on Friday night, according to the National Weather...
Here’s why some Louisville Metro residents didn’t hear Friday’s tornado sirens