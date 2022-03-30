Contact Troubleshooters
Archbishop Shelton Fabre welcomed to Louisville with installation ceremony

Shelton Fabre was installed as the Louisville archbishop on March 30.
Shelton Fabre was installed as the Louisville archbishop on March 30.(Archdiocese of Louisville)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelton Fabre succeeded Joseph Kurtz, who is retiring, as the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Louisville on Wednesday with a ceremony at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Fabre is the 10th bishop and fifth archbishop of the archdiocese. He is also the first person of color to hold the position in Louisville.

Fabre previously worked for the Diocese of Baton Rouge as the director of the Office of Black Catholics.

Watch Fabre’s installation ceremony below.

