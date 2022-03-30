Archbishop Shelton Fabre welcomed to Louisville with installation ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelton Fabre succeeded Joseph Kurtz, who is retiring, as the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Louisville on Wednesday with a ceremony at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Fabre is the 10th bishop and fifth archbishop of the archdiocese. He is also the first person of color to hold the position in Louisville.

Fabre previously worked for the Diocese of Baton Rouge as the director of the Office of Black Catholics.

Watch Fabre’s installation ceremony below.

