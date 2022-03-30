Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Brent Spence Bridge exit ramps to close next week for ‘Texas turnaround’ construction

Once it is finished, the entrance ramp from 4th Street to I-71/75 north will be closed...
Once it is finished, the entrance ramp from 4th Street to I-71/75 north will be closed permanently.(WXIX)
By Kim Schupp and Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the schedule for several temporary ramp closures that will be put into place as work on the Texas Turnaround project begins.

The Texas Turnaround pattern is designed in a way that helps traffic move safely and efficiently through highway interchanges.

In December of 2020, KYTC showed a map of what the traffic pattern would look like.

Mayor Greg Meyer says with traffic doing a Texas Turnaround and using the Pike Street entrance...
Mayor Greg Meyer says with traffic doing a Texas Turnaround and using the Pike Street entrance ramp, there will be four continuous lanes going across the Brent Spence.(WXIX)

On Monday, April 4, the entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Pike Street will be closed for 180 days. 

A detour route will be put into place. Traffic will be directed to follow Bullock Street to I-71/75 southbound to Kyles Lane, and then re-enter I-71/75 northbound.

Also, on Monday, April 4, the exit ramp from I-71/75 northbound to 5th St. will be closed for 180 days. Traffic will be directed to use the 12th Street exit from I-71/75 northbound to Simon Kenton Way to Pike Street to Main Street to 5th Street.

Once it is finished, the entrance ramp from 4th Street to I-71/75 north will be closed permanently.

Additional project components include:

  • Restriping the travel lanes on I-71/75 northbound to provide an additional travel lane from Pike St. to the Brent Spence Bridge.
  • Reconstructing the bridge that carries traffic from I-71/75 northbound to 5th to accommodate the new traffic pattern.
  • Upgrading traffic signals for local traffic at Pike St.
  • Building various safety features, including crosswalks and new sidewalks, for pedestrians in the Pike St. area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a cloudy day as seen from the Campbellsville...
FORECAST: Cloudy, windy before scattered PM showers
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30
A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt...
Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
Persons killed in convenience store parking lot shooting identified
Investigators determined two men were involved in some sort of disagreement that led to a...
Man killed in New Albany double shooting
Several schools within the Jefferson County Public Schools district had power outages but...
JCPS schools impacted by power outages
TARC is offering a paid training course as the seek to hire 50 new coach operators.
TARC hiring new bus drivers; offering paid training course