Brent Spence Bridge exit ramps to close next week for ‘Texas turnaround’ construction

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the schedule for several temporary ramp closures that will be put into place as work on the Texas Turnaround project begins.

The Texas Turnaround pattern is designed in a way that helps traffic move safely and efficiently through highway interchanges.

In December of 2020, KYTC showed a map of what the traffic pattern would look like.

Mayor Greg Meyer says with traffic doing a Texas Turnaround and using the Pike Street entrance ramp, there will be four continuous lanes going across the Brent Spence. (WXIX)

On Monday, April 4, the entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Pike Street will be closed for 180 days.

A detour route will be put into place. Traffic will be directed to follow Bullock Street to I-71/75 southbound to Kyles Lane, and then re-enter I-71/75 northbound.

Also, on Monday, April 4, the exit ramp from I-71/75 northbound to 5th St. will be closed for 180 days. Traffic will be directed to use the 12th Street exit from I-71/75 northbound to Simon Kenton Way to Pike Street to Main Street to 5th Street.

Once it is finished, the entrance ramp from 4th Street to I-71/75 north will be closed permanently.

Additional project components include:

Restriping the travel lanes on I-71/75 northbound to provide an additional travel lane from Pike St. to the Brent Spence Bridge.

Reconstructing the bridge that carries traffic from I-71/75 northbound to 5th to accommodate the new traffic pattern.

Upgrading traffic signals for local traffic at Pike St.

Building various safety features, including crosswalks and new sidewalks, for pedestrians in the Pike St. area.

