Clark County man arrested, charged for possession of child pornography

Clark County man arrested for possession of child pornography.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County man is facing multiple charges for possessing child pornography.

A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led to the arrest of 42-year-old Jeremy Sceifers of Sellersburg, according to the release.

Indiana State police officers began the investigation in February, after a cyber tip report indicated an account was possibly being used to send child pornography images or videos.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force executed a search warrant on Tuesday for an Equestrian Drive address in Sellersburg.

The investigation led to the arrest of Sceifers was he was charged with two counts of possession of child phonography, each a level 5 felony, the release said.

Sceifers was taken into custody at Clark County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

