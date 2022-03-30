Complete JCPS School Choice Proposal released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In order to help Jefferson County Public Schools families in finding a school and providing feedback to the district, a new portal has been created prior to the finalization of the School Choice Proposal. The 300-page proposal was released on Wednesday.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty is calling for the School Choice Proposal to go into effect in the 2023-24 school year, but it must be approved by the JCPS Board of Education.

Pollio proposed the plan to eventually give every student, particularly those in west Louisville, the option of where to attend school. Pollio said his proposal, in addition to providing programs and resources to all students, would make it easier for parents to find a school and ensure that magnet schools and programs reflect the district’s diversity. Students in the “Choice Zone” would have the option of attending a school close to home or a school further away.

To learn what options are available under the proposal, enter a street address here. The map determines which school cluster families would fall under depending on their address.

The most recent JCPS school assignments are listed here.

