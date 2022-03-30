Court of Appeals hears arguments on proposed pipeline through Bernheim Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in a dispute about LG&E’s approval to place a natural gas line across Bernheim Forest.

The pipeline would go through a portion of Bernheim’s Cedar Grove wildlife corridor, which is land used for research, studying rare and endangered species of plants, bats, snails and other animals.

The path of the pipeline would run from eastern Bullitt County to I-65.

Bernheim Forest claimed it was denied due process when a Franklin Circuit Court judge dismissed the case before litigation could occur.

LG&E said they needed the new pipeline to keep up with demand and growth, but an attorney representing Bullitt County property owners, whose land the pipeline would run through, said that’s not entirely the case.

”Now, we know additional stuff about public necessity,” Attorney John Cox, representing Iola Capital said. “We know that the number one user, the only user of the first two years is Jim Beam. These are all things that were hidden that we now know through the process, but my client couldn’t get involved in it and ask the questions that it could.”

Property owners said the pipeline could negatively impact farming and future developments.

The judges in today’s hearing will now consider the arguments, and make a decision whether this case will move forward in the legal process.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.