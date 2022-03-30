Crews battle brush fires in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Crews from multiple Floyd County fire departments responded to a forest fire near Corydon Pike that spread to Quarry Road in New Albany.

Lafayette Township Fire Protection District Captain Ryan Houchen said the fire broke out sometime before 5 p.m.

He said there were high winds and rough terrain making it difficult to contain the fire.

Around 5:45 p.m., Houchen said command had called the fire under control.

Responding crews include the Georgetown Township Fire Protection (AHJ), Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, New Chapel Fire Company, New Albany Fire Department, (Clark County) Tri-Township Fire Protection District, Charlestown Fire Department, Jeffersonville Fire Department, Lanesville Fire Department, Salvation Army Canteen Unit, Floyd County EMA, Clark County EMA, Floyd County Police and AMR Ambulance Service.

Firefighters are also working to put out a brush fire on Renn Road.

These have been no injuries reported.

This story will be updated.

