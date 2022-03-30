Deadline for voter registration in Indiana approaching

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 Primary Election is upcoming.

The Indiana Secretary of State said deadline for voter registration is April 4. Hoosiers who would like to register to vote or check their status can do so at the Indiana Secretary of State voter portal or by visiting their local county election administrator’s office.

Online registration should be completed before midnight on April 5, and registering in-person should be done by the end of business day on April 4.

Absentee in-person voting also begins on April 5 and will be open through May 2.

The Secretary of State said all registered Indiana voters are eligible to voter absentee in-person using a valit photo ID.

To find locations for absentee voting, voters are asked to contact their local County Clerk’s office.

