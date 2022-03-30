Contact Troubleshooters
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage honored by Louisville Metro Board of Health

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family(Twitter: Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Sarabeth Hartlage, who helped lead vaccination efforts during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was honored by the Louisville Metro Board of Health on Wednesday with a moment of silence after her unexpected death two weeks ago.

Born in Alabama, Hartlage studied at Tulane University for her master’s degree. Her anesthesiology residency was completed at UofL Hospital.

She later became the associate medical director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

On Wednesday, Louisville Metro Board of Health members paid tribute to her and remembered her accomplishments.

“Not the least of (Hartlage’s accomplishments) was the extraordinary work at LouVax and her service to those most vulnerable,” Louisville Metro Board of Health Heidi Margulis said. “We offer condolences to the family and offer support to the public health team.”

The board also encouraged people to donate to I Heart Camille, a charity for children with chronic illnesses founded by Hartlage in honor of her daughter.

The cause of death for Hartlage has not been released. She was 36 years old.

