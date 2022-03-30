Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown

A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt...
A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt County on Wednesday, shutting down the northbound lanes north of Elizabethtown.(Hardin County Government)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt County on Wednesday, shutting down the northbound lanes north of Elizabethtown.

The semi truck overturned and the trailer’s contents spilled out into the roadway, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said. It happened around 8 a.m.

Hardin County Government on Facebook later confirmed all lanes were closed and that the cleanup was expected to last until around noon. By 12:30 p.m., the left lane open so cars could pass.

There has been no report of injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a cloudy day as seen from the Campbellsville...
FORECAST: Cloudy, windy before scattered PM showers
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30

Latest News

The Town of Clarksville began a major sewer project that will affect roadways in the south and...
Clarksville sewer project begins with extended road closures
An aerial view of the Louisville riverfront with the new downtown bridge inserted beside the...
Metro Council committee passes resolution looking to remove tolls in Kentucky, So. Indiana
Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical...
Woman seriously injured after crash on I-265 near Billtown Road
Police confirmed a person has died and two other people injured in a fiery crash in New Albany...
New Albany traffic stop attempt leads to person dead, 2 injured in fiery crash