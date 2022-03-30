Hadley Pottery to close after 82 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hadley Pottery, a Louisville fixture beloved for generations, is going out of business.

Customers, saddened by the decision, were notified Tuesday on social media.

“Due to the high cost of materials, machine repairs and replacement, as well as other day-to-day costs,” a company Facebook post said, “it has become impossible for us to continue for the long run.”

On Wednesday morning, the store was busy with long-time customers.

“It’s an icon in this town and it means something to so many different people,” Hadley employee Jane Reiss said. “We have so many remarkable, loyal customers. I mean, it would have not been here for 80 plus years without those customers. And they keep coming.”

Hadley Pottery, a Louisville fixture beloved for generations, is going out of business. (WAVE News)

Collectors including Karen Harrell, and her mother, Sue, came to the factory store on Story Avenue to make some final purchases.

“It’s such a Louisville treasure,” Sue Harrell said.

Harrell purchased her first piece of Hadley pottery in 1961.

“It’s just sad to think that we’re not going to have it here anymore,” she said.

“It’s a very short leap to getting emotional about it,” Karen Harrell said. “I think it’s the shock and surprise. It’s one of those mainstays of Louisville you thought would never change.”

Something that may never change is the impact Mary Alice Hadley’s personal designs have had on her many fans. The Louisville artist who started the company died in 1965.

Some of her original work can still be seen on the doors and walls of the old building Hadley Pottery has occupied since 1944.

Under the current owners, Hadley Pottery seemed to pivot successfully into the 21st century with half of its business coming from customers online.

But keeping mid-century equipment operating was a challenge.

On Wednesday morning, the store was busy with long-time customers. (WAVE News)

“It’s that the equipment is beginning to break down and it’s hard to get parts,” Reiss said. “Some of this equipment goes back to the 40s and 50s and there’s no replacing it. There’s none to be had. So that’s part of our dilemma.”

When the last piece of pottery is painted and sold, it will be the end of a long and endearing chapter of the city’s history.

According to the company Facebook post, online orders will taken until April 6.

The factory store will remain open to sell the remaining inventory until “sometime near the end of 2022.”

