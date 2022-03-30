Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Highlands business leaders discuss pandemic struggles, growth

Since the global COVID-19 pandemic started, things have changed drastically for businesses across Louisville.
By Sean Baute
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in two years, the Highlands Commerce Guild met in person Wednesday. Since the global COVID-19 pandemic started, things have changed drastically for businesses across Louisville.

In the Highlands, businesses closed and others were forced to limit operations. However, Louisville Tourism says there’s been an upward trend.

“We were truly sad about those [businesses] that did close,” said Nicole Fitzpatrick, Louisville Tourism Community Relations Manager, “but we were surprised as well buy the new restaurants and hotels that are opening.”

One restaurant that opened in the Highlands this year is Big Bad Breakfast. They opened their doors in February. While still aware of the struggle of certain businesses over the past two years, The Endeavor Restaurant group was still confident.

”We purposefully picked that area, because we knew we could be successful,” said Edmond Heelan, the Endeavor COO. “We were nervous, sure, but we’ve seen the types of success in the businesses that do well in that area.”

Big Bad Breakfast has had steady lines since opening; something they’re very pleased with. It’s an indicator perhaps that the city is again a destination for its own residents but also the roughly 16 million people visiting the city each year. That number took a small dip during the pandemic, but it’s back to normal now, if you look at the numbers.

According to Louisville Tourism, during 2020, there was $387 million of lost business due to COVID. In 2021, that number was $148 million. Four months into 2022, that number is under $2 million.

“The interest [in Louisville] has not changed,” said Nicole Fitzpatrick, “and people want to come here and visit our city and attractions.”

Find more from Louisville Tourism here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Christopher Williams was taken to the Harrison County Jail without further incident.
Indiana man arrested after speeding, resisting arrest while intoxicated
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash on March 25 in Harrison County was wanted...
Double murder suspect shot, killed himself after Harrison Co. police chase

Latest News

LMDC Director Lt. Col. Jerry Collins
Jerry Collins prepares to take over as LMDC Director
LMDC Director Lt. Col. Jerry Collins
WATCH: LMDC Director Lt. Col. Jerry Collins sits down with WAVE News
Hadley Pottery, a Louisville fixture beloved for generations, is going out of business.
Hadley Pottery to close after 82 years
Since the global COVID-19 pandemic started, things have changed drastically for businesses...
Highlands business leaders discuss pandemic struggles, growth
Hadley Pottery, a Louisville fixture beloved for generations, is going out of business.
Hadley Pottery to close after 82 years