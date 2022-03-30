Home with family inside hit by gunfire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a Lexington home was shot into early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Rustic Way, in the area of Price Road.

Officers say a mother and daughter were inside the home when the shooting happened but neither were hurt.

They did find shell casings and damage to the house.

Police don’t have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, give Lexington police a call.

