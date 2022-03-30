Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana’s Text-to-911 system receiving communication upgrades

The Text-to-911 system in Indiana has received enhancements that will now allow more Hoosiers to text for help.
The Text-to-911 system in Indiana has received enhancements that will now allow more Hoosiers to text for help.(WAFB)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - The Text-to-911 system in Indiana has received enhancements that will now allow more Hoosiers to text for help.

On Wednesday, the Statewide 911 Board announced Hoosiers will be able to text messages to the 911 system in their native language for help, which will be automatically translated to a dispatcher.

The dispatcher’s messages will also be auto-translated back to the person seeking help, allowing for non-English speaking citizens to more easily use the Text-to-911 services.

The Indiana Treasurer of State said state dispatchers have had access to the “Language Line” since 2019, providing voice translating services for 911 callers. The new text translation system expands those translation services to around 108 different languages.

“Text-to-911 enables direct access to emergency services for those who are deaf or speaking-impaired, having a medical emergency that prevents them from being able to speak, or in a situation where making a voice call would put them in danger,” Indiana Treasurer Kelly Mitchell said in a release. “We’ve already seen the benefits of texting to 911. It allows people in sensitive situations to communicate with law enforcement, and now we are removing the language barriers to those services.”

Indiana was one of the first states to implement Text-to-911 services in 2014. Since its rollout, all 92 Indiana counties have the ability to text 911 for emergency services.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

