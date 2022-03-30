Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Jerry Collins prepares to take over as LMDC Director

LMDC Director Lt. Col. Jerry Collins
LMDC Director Lt. Col. Jerry Collins
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U.S. Army veteran and former major for Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is set to lead the jail.

Jerry Collins will take over for Dwayne Clark, who announced his retirement on March 18.

Collins started his correctional career as an officer at LMDC in 2000 and rose to the rank of major during his 21 years there. He most recently served as the jail commander for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Collins said his experience made him familiar with the LMDC’s current issues.

Five inmates have died in custody at LMDC so far in 2022. Those deaths include overdoses and suicides.

Collins said a new body scanner will be installed on Friday to reduce the amount of drugs in the facility, part of new security measures introduced for the jail.

He also plans to increase mental health resources and screenings. He said mental health challenges and drug addiction are two things that have increased during the pandemic.

“Just like the community went through, there was increased mental health issues, there were increased drug issues and opioid issues,” he said. “That manifests itself inside jails. When you’re dealing with a large jail, you become the biggest mental health facility in the community and you become the biggest detox in the community.”

(Story continues below video)

Collins is taking over at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections from Dwayne Clark.

Those challenges even extend to the staff, which is struggling with recruiting and retention. The Fraternal Order of Police said the jail has 149 open positions.

Collins said the current leadership has already increased social media presence, advertising, and salaries. Now, he wants to keep employees once they walk in the door.

“I’ve never burned bridges and I’ve always tried to have relationships,” Collins said. “That’s kind of my leadership style- building relationships and investing in the people. And I think labor understand that. I think that’s a big part in increasing that morale and increasing that recruiting and retention.”

Collins is scheduled to take over the position on Monday, April 4.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Christopher Williams was taken to the Harrison County Jail without further incident.
Indiana man arrested after speeding, resisting arrest while intoxicated
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash on March 25 in Harrison County was wanted...
Double murder suspect shot, killed himself after Harrison Co. police chase

Latest News

LMDC Director Lt. Col. Jerry Collins
WATCH: LMDC Director Lt. Col. Jerry Collins sits down with WAVE News
Hadley Pottery, a Louisville fixture beloved for generations, is going out of business.
Hadley Pottery to close after 82 years
Since the global COVID-19 pandemic started, things have changed drastically for businesses...
Highlands business leaders discuss pandemic struggles, growth
Hadley Pottery, a Louisville fixture beloved for generations, is going out of business.
Hadley Pottery to close after 82 years