Jerry Collins prepares to take over as LMDC Director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U.S. Army veteran and former major for Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is set to lead the jail.

Jerry Collins will take over for Dwayne Clark, who announced his retirement on March 18.

Collins started his correctional career as an officer at LMDC in 2000 and rose to the rank of major during his 21 years there. He most recently served as the jail commander for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Collins said his experience made him familiar with the LMDC’s current issues.

Five inmates have died in custody at LMDC so far in 2022. Those deaths include overdoses and suicides.

Collins said a new body scanner will be installed on Friday to reduce the amount of drugs in the facility, part of new security measures introduced for the jail.

He also plans to increase mental health resources and screenings. He said mental health challenges and drug addiction are two things that have increased during the pandemic.

“Just like the community went through, there was increased mental health issues, there were increased drug issues and opioid issues,” he said. “That manifests itself inside jails. When you’re dealing with a large jail, you become the biggest mental health facility in the community and you become the biggest detox in the community.”

Those challenges even extend to the staff, which is struggling with recruiting and retention. The Fraternal Order of Police said the jail has 149 open positions.

Collins said the current leadership has already increased social media presence, advertising, and salaries. Now, he wants to keep employees once they walk in the door.

“I’ve never burned bridges and I’ve always tried to have relationships,” Collins said. “That’s kind of my leadership style- building relationships and investing in the people. And I think labor understand that. I think that’s a big part in increasing that morale and increasing that recruiting and retention.”

Collins is scheduled to take over the position on Monday, April 4.

