KDF Fest-a-Ville returns to the Waterfront

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is bringing back one of it’s signature outdoor events.

Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville is heading back to the Waterfront for eight days of concerts, events and more starting on Thursday, according to KDF.

The event brings together multiple things to do over 900,000 square feet at Louisville’s Waterfront Park, including the KDF Chow Wagon, Great Balloon Glow, Ohio Valley Wrestling’s Run for the Ropes, the Sunday Funday Drag Show Brunch and more.

Several concerts will also be held nightly during Fest-a-Ville with acts including J.D. Shelburne, The Crashers, and KDF GospelFest.

The event culminates with ZYN Derby Eve Jam on May 6 with singer-songwriter Parker McCollum and musician Blanco Brown.

Fest-a-Ville will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free with a 2022 Pegasus Pin.

For more details on Fest-a-Ville including scheduled events, visit the Kentucky Derby Festival website.

