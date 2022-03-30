Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

LMPD investigating overnight shooting

(Source: MGN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are being treated after an early morning shooting in Okolona.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 7100 block of Preston Highway just before 3 a.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who had been grazed.

The man was taken to University Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

No arrests have bene made in the case. LMPD detectives ask anyone with information to call the department’s anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be online by clicking here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
Christopher Williams was taken to the Harrison County Jail without further incident.
Indiana man arrested after speeding, resisting arrest while intoxicated
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash on March 25 in Harrison County was wanted...
Double murder suspect shot, killed himself after Harrison Co. police chase

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your ALERT DAY forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday March 30th, 2022
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30
StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day 3/30
StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day 3/30
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Wednesday morning, March 30, 2022