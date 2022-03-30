LMPD investigating overnight shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are being treated after an early morning shooting in Okolona.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 7100 block of Preston Highway just before 3 a.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who had been grazed.

The man was taken to University Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

No arrests have bene made in the case. LMPD detectives ask anyone with information to call the department’s anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.