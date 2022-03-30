Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Madison Co. community helping veteran living in Ukraine get back to Kentucky

Madison Co. community helping veteran living in Ukraine get back to Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County military veteran living in Ukraine is trying get back home, and the Madison County Veterans Committee in Richmond is organizing a donation drive to get the man and his family back on their feet when they resettle in the Commonwealth.

The Madison County Veterans Center is like a one-stop-shop for all military veteran needs. When they received word that a veteran from Madison County now living in Ukraine needs assistance resettling back home, they didn’t hesitate to help.

“It doesn’t matter what branch you’re in, we are out to help a veteran,” said Michael Boyd, chairman for the Madison County Veterans Committee.

Boyd said he wants to fill the place up with donations.

“We are looking for furniture items, clothing, because they had to leave everything they had when they left Ukraine,” Boyd said.

What we’ve been told is Army Veteran Harvey Carroll Jr., his wife, and teenage son have a place to live when they come back to Madison County, with first months’ rent already paid.

“It’s becoming a big community project by everybody,” Boyd said.

Theresa Wilson helps veterans get the benefits they deserve. She says people should donate to the family, even if you’ve never met them.

“Why shouldn’t we? It’s an individual who has been forced out of their house and been forced out of the country they’ve been living in for God knows how long,” Wilson said.

Even though this war is 5,000 miles away you can see the impact is hitting close to home.

If you’d like to donate clothing and furniture to help the family resettle, you can contact them at 859-575-1738.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD is investigating an alleged rape on March 25.
LMPD investigating alleged rape at Fern Creek High School
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Shooting victim found in car

Latest News

Beautiful view of downtown Louisville (Source: WAVE 3 News)
FORECAST: Early showers will give way to some sun later today
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/1 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/1 4AM Update
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
East Tennessee native Dolly Parton took to social media to share her thoughts on the current...
‘It looks scary on TV’ | Dolly Parton has a message for first responders fighting to save her home community
WAVE News - Thursday night, March 31, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday night, March 31, 2022