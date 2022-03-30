Contact Troubleshooters
Police seize ‘enough fentanyl to kill 19,000 people’ in massive drug bust

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page stands with a large amount of drugs, guns, and cash that was...
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page stands with a large amount of drugs, guns, and cash that was seized on Friday.(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WENTWORTH, N.C. (Gray News) – Police in North Carolina seized a massive amount of fentanyl that would be enough to kill roughly 19,000 people.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office made the discovery Friday when they were serving a search warrant at a residence.

In addition to the fentanyl, officials said they found marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, various narcotic pills, seven stolen firearms, and roughly $15,000 in cash.

According to studies from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the amount and type of fentanyl recovered during the search would be enough to kill around 19,000 people.

Officials said Jeremiah Chaney, 39, Tabitha Nicole Miller, 28, and Brandon “Tyler” Benfield, 24, were arrested and are each facing numerous charges, many of which are felonies. Their bonds have been set at $500,000 each.

Officials said Jeremiah Chaney (left), 39, Tabitha Nicole Miller (center), 28, and Brandon...
Officials said Jeremiah Chaney (left), 39, Tabitha Nicole Miller (center), 28, and Brandon "Tyler" Benfield (right), 24, were arrested and are each facing numerous charges, many of which are felonies. Their bonds have been set at $500,000 each.(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)

A fourth person, 22-year-old Emily Thorpe, was issued a criminal summons for misdemeanor possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. It is unclear if she is in police custody.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said in a Facebook post that the seizure recovered a lot of “deadly drugs and stolen guns” that would have otherwise ended up in the community, and thanked the officers involved.

“Point blank, they saved lives,” Page said. “I am very proud of their hard work and commitment to keep our citizens safe.”

