StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT
Warm and very windy today. Temperatures will make a run at 80 degrees (or higher) with the record in Louisville currently standing at 83.
Wind Advisory is out for gusts of 45-55 mph for much of the afternoon especially.
Severe T-Storm Risk is out this evening after 7pm west, around Louisville/I-65 around 10 or 11pm and east of I-65 after 11pm.
Damaging winds could exceed 65 mph during that line of rain/storms.
Isolated spin-ups are possible. Especially for those along and west of I-65.
Colder Thursday with passing rain showers that could mix with snow far north.
Wild 36 hours ahead!
