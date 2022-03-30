StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30

Warm and very windy today. Temperatures will make a run at 80 degrees (or higher) with the record in Louisville currently standing at 83.

Wind Advisory is out for gusts of 45-55 mph for much of the afternoon especially.

Severe T-Storm Risk is out this evening after 7pm west, around Louisville/I-65 around 10 or 11pm and east of I-65 after 11pm.

Damaging winds could exceed 65 mph during that line of rain/storms.

Isolated spin-ups are possible. Especially for those along and west of I-65.

Colder Thursday with passing rain showers that could mix with snow far north.

Wild 36 hours ahead!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.