Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30

WAVE Weather Blog Update with Brian Goode
By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm and very windy today. Temperatures will make a run at 80 degrees (or higher) with the record in Louisville currently standing at 83.

Wind Advisory is out for gusts of 45-55 mph for much of the afternoon especially.

Severe T-Storm Risk is out this evening after 7pm west, around Louisville/I-65 around 10 or 11pm and east of I-65 after 11pm.

Damaging winds could exceed 65 mph during that line of rain/storms.

Isolated spin-ups are possible. Especially for those along and west of I-65.

Colder Thursday with passing rain showers that could mix with snow far north.

Wild 36 hours ahead!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a cloudy day as seen from the Campbellsville...
FORECAST: Cloudy, windy before scattered PM showers
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt...
Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
Persons killed in convenience store parking lot shooting identified
Investigators determined two men were involved in some sort of disagreement that led to a...
Man killed in New Albany double shooting
Several schools within the Jefferson County Public Schools district had power outages but...
JCPS schools impacted by power outages
TARC is offering a paid training course as the seek to hire 50 new coach operators.
TARC hiring new bus drivers; offering paid training course