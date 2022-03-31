Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

3 men accused in 2015 robbery, killing of UK student plead guilty in case

Three men, accused of killing a UK student during a “robbery gone wrong” have pleaded guilty in...
Three men, accused of killing a UK student during a “robbery gone wrong” have pleaded guilty in the case. (File image from 2017 court appearance)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three men, accused of killing a UK student during a “robbery gone wrong” pleaded guilty in the case Thursday morning.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Justin Smith, Roman Gonzalez and Efrain Diaz Jr. pleaded guilty in connection with the robbery and shooting of Jonathan Krueger back in 2015.

The 22-year-old was a journalism student at UK. He and a friend were walking near campus when investigators say Smith, Gonzalez and Diaz approached them. Krueger’s friend was able to get away during the robbery, but Jonathan was shot.

MORE: Evidence subject of hearing for three charged in UK student's murder

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of robbery. Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and evading police. Diaz pleaded guilty to robbery.

The trial for all three had been on hold while an appeal over the death penalty played out with the state Supreme Court.

A judge had taken the death penalty off the table in the case because of how old Diaz and Smith were at the time of the murder. Diaz was 20 and Smith was 18.

Defense attorneys argued their brains were not fully developed at the time. The Commonwealth challenged that ruling, but prosecutors eventually decided they would no longer seek the death penalty.

The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 28.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a cloudy day as seen from the Campbellsville...
FORECAST: A few showers tonight
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/30
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

A man who spent more than a month in the hospital with COVID returned to thank the ICU staff...
Jeffersonville man returns to thank ICU staff after spending 36 days in hospital with COVID
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 30% contained
A civil rights lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that a Radcliff PD officer “intentionally...
Federal lawsuit filed after suspect run over by Radcliff Police officer
Hokey Weather Facts 3/31/22
Fire crews were sent to extinguish blazes coming from a long-running hardware and lumber store...
Crews battle fire at 102-year-old hardware and lumber store in Scottsburg