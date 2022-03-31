Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Beshear overhauls KSU Board of Regents, appoints former governor, state auditor

Kentucky State University's Board of Regents has been overhauled in an effort to correct...
Kentucky State University's Board of Regents has been overhauled in an effort to correct management and spending problems.(WKYT)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an effort to correct poor management and excessive spending, Gov. Andy Beshear has overhauled the board of a historically Black university, Kentucky State University.

In addition to a former governor and a former state auditor, KSU’s newly appointed Board of Regents includes officials with financial regulation and education experience. They include:

  • Ernie Fletcher — During his time as Kentucky’s 60th governor, Fletcher oversaw the budgetary and management operations of the executive branch. He is currently a practicing doctor at the Fletcher Group, which he founded.
  • Robert Ramsey — Ramsey served as a cabinet secretary during the Fletcher administration and has since retired.
  • Edward Hatchett — Hatchett is a managing partner and counsel at Blue Spring Creek. He was the Kentucky state auditor from 1995 to 2003, where he oversaw all spending agencies’ accounts and financial transactions.
  • Jason Moseley — A graduate of KSU, Moseley is the head basketball coach at Frederick Douglas High School in Lexington.
  • Charles Moyer — Moyer is the former dean and professor at University of Louisville College of Business.
  • Michael Adams Jr. — Vice President and commercial loan officer at Independence Bank, Adams has experience in both personal and business banking. He graduated from KSU.
  • Gerald Patton — Patton is a retired higher education executive who worked for various accreditation organizations. Patton, a KSU graduate, previously worked at California State University as the director of assessment and educational effectiveness.
  • Tammi Dukes — As a finance and auditing professional with a long history with private sector clients, Dukes, a KSU graduate, now serves as Adient’s global sustainability vice president.

“I am grateful that this group of highly qualified individuals, with diverse backgrounds and expertise, has stepped up to serve KSU students, staff and alumni through their work on this board and with the Council on Postsecondary Education,” Beshear said in a statement. “They are helping ensure the university’s long-term success, and when KSU succeeds, Kentucky succeeds. As the state’s only public HBCU, this university holds a unique place in our past, present and future, helping make higher education more accessible and inclusive.”

Beshear had until April 1 to appoint the new board after signing Senate Bill 265 into law.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD is investigating an alleged rape on March 25.
LMPD investigating alleged rape at Fern Creek High School
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released
Louisville Metro Police was called to the BP gas station on the 2700 block of Crittenden Drive...
LMPD: Man sent to hospital after shooting at Crittenden Drive gas station
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 80% contained as evacuations continue
One of a series of cars with damaged tires on Alta Avenue
Highlands neighbors question lack of arrest in tire slashing incident
On Friday, Norton Children’s Hospital placed hundreds of pinwheels around the building.
Pinwheels mark start of National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Pinwheels placed at the base of Norton Children's Hospital mark the start of National Child...
Pinwheels mark start of National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Body camera footage of a man carrying a knife shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police...
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage of officer-involved shooting on Barret Avenue released