Beshear overhauls KSU Board of Regents, appoints former governor, state auditor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an effort to correct poor management and excessive spending, Gov. Andy Beshear has overhauled the board of a historically Black university, Kentucky State University.

In addition to a former governor and a former state auditor, KSU’s newly appointed Board of Regents includes officials with financial regulation and education experience. They include:

Ernie Fletcher — During his time as Kentucky’s 60th governor, Fletcher oversaw the budgetary and management operations of the executive branch. He is currently a practicing doctor at the Fletcher Group, which he founded.

Robert Ramsey — Ramsey served as a cabinet secretary during the Fletcher administration and has since retired.

Edward Hatchett — Hatchett is a managing partner and counsel at Blue Spring Creek. He was the Kentucky state auditor from 1995 to 2003, where he oversaw all spending agencies’ accounts and financial transactions.

Jason Moseley — A graduate of KSU, Moseley is the head basketball coach at Frederick Douglas High School in Lexington.

Charles Moyer — Moyer is the former dean and professor at University of Louisville College of Business.

Michael Adams Jr. — Vice President and commercial loan officer at Independence Bank, Adams has experience in both personal and business banking. He graduated from KSU.

Gerald Patton — Patton is a retired higher education executive who worked for various accreditation organizations. Patton, a KSU graduate, previously worked at California State University as the director of assessment and educational effectiveness.

Tammi Dukes — As a finance and auditing professional with a long history with private sector clients, Dukes, a KSU graduate, now serves as Adient’s global sustainability vice president.

“I am grateful that this group of highly qualified individuals, with diverse backgrounds and expertise, has stepped up to serve KSU students, staff and alumni through their work on this board and with the Council on Postsecondary Education,” Beshear said in a statement. “They are helping ensure the university’s long-term success, and when KSU succeeds, Kentucky succeeds. As the state’s only public HBCU, this university holds a unique place in our past, present and future, helping make higher education more accessible and inclusive.”

Beshear had until April 1 to appoint the new board after signing Senate Bill 265 into law.

