Body camera footage from Clara Avenue officer-involved shooting released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police released body camera footage from a Louisville Metro Police Department officer involved in a shooting near Churchill Downs on March 17.

Officer Jeffrey Emerich shot Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, after Smith allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl on Paul Avenue, according to court documents and KSP Capt. Paul Blanton. The girl called 911 to say he had come up behind her while walking her baby sister in a stroller, hit her in the head and took her phone. Officers tracked the phone and allegedly found Smith trying to break into a trailer on Clara Avenue.

As Emerich tried to handcuff him in a driveway, Smith pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot at him, Blanton said. Emerich pulled himself away, and when Smith tried to shoot at him again, Emerich shot him.

Smith was then brought to UofL Hospital for treatment. Emerich was not hurt.

The suspect is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

WARNING: The video below is graphic.

Kentucky State Police released body camera footage from a Louisville Metro Police Department officer involved in a shooting near Churchill Downs on March 17.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.