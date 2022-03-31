Churchill Downs’ Twin Spires glow red for UofL Women’s Basketball Final Four appearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In support of the UofL women’s basketball team’s Final Four appearance, Churchill Downs will be lighting the Twin Spires red.

Louisville, a #1 seed, beat Michigan 62-50 in the Wichita Region final on Monday, sending the Cards to the Final Four for the fourth time in school history.

The Cards will take on Greensboro Region winner South Carolina on Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The winner of Friday’s game will take on the winner of Connecticut vs. Stanford in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game on April 3.

Churchill Downs recently lit the iconic Twin Spires maroon for Bellarmine men’s basketball team’s appearance in the ASUN Tournament championship and orange for the Cincinnati Bengals’ appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.